Ronald “Bear” Eugene Jones, 67 of Nortonville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born April 28, 1953 in Madisonville to the late Herschel Jones and Gertie Henderson Jones. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Jones and a sister in law, Diana Jones.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with family. He drove a bus for many years for many celebrities. He collected antique cars and loved his church family.
He is survived by his two sisters, Joanna (Billy) Hargis of Madisonville and Lynda Kuster of Radcliff, KY.
Funeral services will be held privately with the family and officiated by Dr. Michael Knight and Bro. Steve Rutherford. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hargis, Brad Kuster, Stephen Wilcox, Jeffrey Jones, Brian Crick and Jake Menser.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
