Paul Baber, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, KY. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Baber; his children, David and Laura Baber; his son-in-law, Lee Greenblatt; his grandsons, Ben and Dan Helcher; his sister, Joyce Ballard; along with many other beloved relatives.
Born and raised happily in Winchester, KY, he attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, served in the Army, then moved to Madisonville, KY in the mid-1950s.
Paul was an avid golfer and a very active member of the 1st United Methodist Church Choir, helped launch Madisonville’s annual ‘Messiah’, and sang in the MCC Community Chorus. His rich bass voice was enjoyed in many settings. Connecting people with one another, mentoring youth, and contributing to the community in numerous volunteer roles gave him satisfaction and a sense of purpose, both while he was working as an insurance claims adjuster and in
his retirement.
A humble, kind man, Paul lived simply and touched the lives of so many, especially in Winchester and Madisonville. His passions were faith, family, and fellowship with others. His cheerful nature and caring spirit will surely resonate in
the hearts of all who knew him.
Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the Mahr Charitable Trust, the Western Kentucky Veteran’s Center, the Madisonville Messiah, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of his life is being planned for early fall.
