Richard Short, a loving father, devout Christian, and cherished member of the Madisonville community, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 72. He was born in Madisonville and was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church. Richard dedicated a significant time to helping community members through ministering at the Hopkins County Jail and fire department. He left a lasting impact on those he served. He also served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. His love for riding his Harley motorcycle led him on many scenic journeys out west. Richard found joy in hobbies like hunting and sports, and in his passion for music, as he taught himself to play the guitar.
Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Tim.
He is survived by his loving sons, Jake and Seth, and his brothers, Walt, Larry, and Nick.
A memorial service to honor his life and celebrate his faith will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, with a meal and celebration of life following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Gideons in Richard’s memory.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville is handling the arrangements for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.