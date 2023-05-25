PADUCAH — Mary Jane Fuller Albert, 101, of Paducah, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home. Mary Jane was born July 30, 1921, in Eldorado, Illinois. She spent most of her childhood in Dawson Springs and was a member of The Wild Onion Class of 1939 at Dawson Springs High School. She attended Vanderbilt University Nursing School and graduated cum laude in 1944. She worked as a nurse throughout her life, primarily in Paducah, where she and her husband raised their eight children. Mary Jane is survived by seven children; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Frank Fuller and Letha Madge Lamb Fuller Grant; stepparents, Ulysses “Pete” Grant and Mary Dew Ward Grant; husband, John Edward Albert; son, Steve; and great-granddaughter, Clara Taylor.
