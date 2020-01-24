U.S. Army veteran Ralph W. Houtchens, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare.
He was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Louisville to the late Jene Herbert and Charles Houtchens. Ralph was formerly employed with Ahlstrom-Munksjö as a security guard. He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Houtchens; brother Sonny Houtchens; grandson Jeff Robertson; and his stepson, Roger Robertson.
Survivors include his sons, Allen (Angie) Robertson of Madisonville and Wayne (Sharon) Houtchens of Louisville; stepdaughter Tonda Miller of Madisonville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Campbell officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be Mark Vaughn, Gage Robertson, Colton Robertson, Chris Massey, Kenny Lear and Austin Hopson.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
