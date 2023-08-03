HANSON — Richard Wines Baldwin, 93, of Hanson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born May 26, 1930, in Hanson to the late Givens Baldwin and Abby Wines Baldwin. Richard was a member of Providence Rural United Methodist Church and was a Korean War Army veteran. He previously worked for Peabody Coal. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and logging with his son-in-law, Tim Zachary. Most of all, he loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by his brothers, Bob, James, Paul, and Dale Baldwin; sisters, Betty Jones, Hattie Hanner, and Dorothy Winn; and great-grandson, James Alford.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Mildred Oakley Baldwin of Hanson; two daughters, Belinda Kay (Phillip) Workman of Norman, Oklahoma and Connie Lynne Zachary of Sebree; son, Richie (Angie) Baldwin of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Garrigan officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tim Durbin, Nathan Fortener, Adam Partin, Noah Alford, Tim Wells, and Andy Bitzer.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
