Betty Jo Coombs, 86, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess.
She was born on July 9, 1936 in Earlington, KY to the late William Mason and Vernie Thompson Mason. She is also proceeded in death by her first husband, Ross Rhye Jr; one son, Michael Rhye; two brothers, Johnny Mason and John Arthur Mason, and two sisters, Wilda Hunt and Debbie James.
Betty was a member of First Assembly of God in Madisonville. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking. She loved animals, spending time with her grandchildren, and meeting her friends at Hardees’s for breakfast.
She is survived by her husband, James Coombs of Madisonville; two daughters, Diane (Keith) Dexter of Madisonville, and Lisa (Kenny) Watts of Eddyville, KY; two sons, Philip (Wanda) Rhye of Madisonville, and George (Rhonda) Rhye of Louisville, KY; two step sons, James Allan Coombs of Madisonville, and Dennis Lee (Lisa) Coombs of Madisonville; two sisters, Sharon McCoy of Madisonville, and Martha Winebarger of Kuttawa, KY; one brother-in-law, Granville (Susan) Coombs of Greenville, KY; and eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday January 26, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Chris Manning officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday January 25, 2023 and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday January 26, 2023.
Pallbearers will be, Philip Rhye Jr, Tyler Rhye, Austin Rhye, Caydon Bean, Alvin Hunter, Steven Vaught, and Brandon Watts.
Memorial donations may be made the Missions Department at First Assembly of God in Madisonville, or the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.