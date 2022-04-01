Joann Hatcher Ashby, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on October 11, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to the late Ada Smith Hatcher and John Hatcher. She was a registered nurse and retired from Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joann was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Drayton Hatcher; her great-granddaughter, Hailey Jane Ashby; and great-grandson, Kington Ashby.
Survivors include her sons, Chris (Patti) Ashby of Dawson Springs, and Michael (Sharon) Ashby of Nebo; sisters, Doris Knight and Pat (Bill) Daughtery of Madisonville; brother, Johnny Hatcher of Madisonville; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney James officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
