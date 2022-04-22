DAWSON SPRINGS — April Cullen, 57, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her residence, Dawson Springs. Ms. Cullen was born April 12, 1965, to J. W. Hendrix and Ione Winters Hendrix. She worked and retired after 17 years as an accountant with the Hopkins County Health Department. Ms. Cullen was very fond of her Charleston “Bingo Buddies”. She served on the foster care review board for 20 years, and she was passionate about her gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Tim Cullen of Dawson Springs; two sons, Travis Hendrix (Ashley) of Dawson Springs and Christopher Cullen (Mary Beth) of Princeton; one brother, Rev. Jessie Hendrix (Sherry) of Dawson Springs; two sisters, Taresa Linton (Rob) and Anita Summers (Jeff) both of Dawson Springs; and seven grandchildren, Jeremiah, Canaan, Kayden, Carter, Travis, Taylor, and Olivia.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Joey Greer will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Ms. Cullen’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
