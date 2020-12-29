ORLANDO, Fla. — Jill Lynne Rey, 53, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2020, with family by her side as she fought with vigor until the very end in her battle with cancer.
Her friends from Kentucky to Tennessee to Florida and beyond will cherish fond memories of the courageous, caring and colorful woman who maintained deep connections, even from afar, and was ready to have a good time with her girls at every opportunity. She worked tirelessly as a business banker to give the absolute best for her boys, building one-of-a-kind relationships with clients to support their goals and success, but always had an adventure planned, even to cheer on the UK Wildcats basketball team or visit her sons, wherever they may be.
She is preceded in death by her son, 1st Lt. William Joshua Powell (“Josh”, 2016); and her brother, Jeffrey Lee Martin (“Jeff”, 1980).
Jill will be lovingly remembered by her family, son Charles Zachary Powell (“Zack”); parents Jack and Jane Martin; brother Jay Martin; daughter-in-law, Fabi Powell; and Golden Doodle, Paisley.
As Jill wished, there are to be no formal services, arrangements or gatherings. Instead, please celebrate and honor her life as you may personally see fit.
Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.