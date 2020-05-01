Carol G. Sutherlin, 65, of Dalton, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Sutherlin was born on Jan. 29, 1954, in Beut, Montana, to the late George Herburt Brown and Fronie Etha Brunson Brown. She received an associate of arts degree from Madisonville Community College and worked many years as a retail merchandiser. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Sutherlin is survived by a daughter, Valerie Sisk (Travis) Green of Dalton; sister Paulette (Larry) Holmes of Dalton; three grandchildren, Cody Eugene (Stephanie) Martin of Dawson Springs, Kaylee “Lucy” Martin of Dalton and Jessie Everett Vance Martin of Madisonville; and three great-grandchildren, Charlie Martin, Paisley Martin and Adam Everett Dalton Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Rowe Sutherlin; and two brothers, Roger Stanley Brown and Gerald Vance Brown.
In compliance with health and public safety directives and the Governor of Kentucky’s Executive Order, a private graveside service will be held Friday at Dalton Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshear
funeralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message. Additionally, please call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 prior to noon Friday for your name to be added to the “Visitor’s Book.”
