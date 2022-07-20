ONTON — Emojean Pennington, 101, of Onton, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Colonial Terrace in Sebree. Emojean was born April 8, 1921, in Webster County to the late Charles and Elizabeth Moneymaker.
For most of her life, Emojean was a homemaker and farm wife. During WW2 she worked at an ammunition airplane factory and later was a school bus driver and worked as a medical tech for Colonial Terrace.
In addition to her parents, Emojean was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Earl Martin; second husband, Cleatis B. (Skeet) Fridy; third husband, Norman G. Pennington; son, Gregory P. Fridy; son-in-law, Noble Crowley; five sisters; and stepdaughter, Norma Rose Gamble.
She is survived by her two children, Charles E. Martin, MD (Gloria) of Lexington and Kathy Crowley of Onton; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Skeet Crowley, Jennifer E. Crowley, Amy C, Lucas (Mark), Alex Martin, Trent Fridy, and Jacob Fridy; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Onton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Onton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers are Caleb Crowley, Seth Crowley, Kase Sallee, Alex Martin, Wayne Wilson, and Trent Fridy. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Fridy, Max Martin, Brook Martin, TJ Fridy, Kanyon Sallee, Kaestyn Sallee, and Clayton Crowley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Onton United Methodist Church Youth Group and/or Grace Baptist School in Emojean’s honor.
Tomblinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
