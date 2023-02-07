Fred Thomas “Tom” Mills, 95, of Madisonville, KY, passed away peacefully at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson on February 5, 2023.
He was born on October 2, 1927, in Salisbury, North Carolina to the late Fred L. Mills and Elizabeth Lemly Mills. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara T. “Bobbie” Mills; and grandson, Preston Reece Mills.
Tom was an ordained deacon at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville and was a US Navy veteran. He enjoyed tennis, volunteering, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and ministering to others. Tom was also an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He is survived by two daughters, Karin Leigh Mills of Madisonville and Patti Omer of Madisonville; two sons, Brett Tucker Mills of Utica, KY; and Kent Thomas Mills of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday February 11, 2023 St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Memorial Garden at the church.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church or Habitat for Humanity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
