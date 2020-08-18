Theresa F. May, 87, of Earlington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Oct. 3, 1932, to the late John and Mary Katherine Blair.
Mrs. May was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington; had worked as a substitute teacher at Earlington High School, at the Earlington Pharmacy, and in the offices of Dr. Trover and Dr. Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bobby G. May; her daughter, Katherine Annette May, a grandson, Dustin Ray Barnes, her sisters and brothers; and nephew Jimmy Blair.
Mrs. May is survived by her three children, Michael May and his wife, Patricia, of Earlington, Lori Barnes-Williams and her husband, David, of Hanson, and Lisa Barber and her husband, Harry, of Earlington; seven grandchildren, Michell Ryter, Torrie Kalm and her husband, Guy, Harry Lee Barber, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Christopher Barber and his wife, Whitney, Chelsie Ziegler and her husband, Kevin, Kathy May, and Keisha Putman and her husband, Drew; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and followed by a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. A public visitation was held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington.
Pallbearers were Lee Barber, Chris Barber, Drew Putman, Kevin Zeigler, Jonathan Barnes, and Harry Barber, Sr. Honorary Pallbearers were Michael May and Jon Michael Blair
Memorial contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Mass.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
