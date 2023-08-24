MOUNT STERLING — Robert “Bob” Butler, 82, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital Mt. Sterling. He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Harold Douglas Butler and Claudia Jean Lail. He and his wife of 61 years, Susan, attend Living Water Church.
Bob grew up in Madisonville where his love for playing football began at Madisonville High School. After graduation, he played college football at the University of Kentucky. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and also played for the New York Jets. After returning to Kentucky, he began teaching and coaching football at Fleming County High School, Daviess County High School, and was the Head Football Coach at Apollo High School.
Bob served many years as a State Farm Insurance Agent in the communities of Owensboro, Elizabethtown, and Mt. Sterling.
His faith was of utmost importance to him. He loved God and he loved people.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Wells Butler of Mt. Sterling; son, David Butler (Nicole) of Georgetown; daughters, Mary Gantt (John) of Kennesaw, Georgia and Allyson Hart (Tom) of Carrollton, Texas; brothers, Ronald Butler (Joyce) of Lexington and Roger Butler (Debby) of Madisonville; grandchildren, Bethany Ciraky (Christopher), Tommy Hart, Timothy Hart, and Emma Butler; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Ciraky and Levi Ciraky.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Living Water Church in Mt. Sterling, with Pastor Grant Cannon officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Water Church, 200 Fogg Pike, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353.
Care by Taul Funeral Homes, Inc. in Mt. Sterling.
