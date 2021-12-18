Ernest Morris Aiken, 86, of Dawson Springs, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, near his residence. Mr. Aiken was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Springfield, Vermont, to the late Ernest Morris Aiken Sr. and Bessie Jackson Aiken. He served his country in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne and attended a mechanic trade school in Gary, Indiana. He owned and operated Ernie’s Garage in Dawson Springs for many years. He is of the Christian faith.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (David Ridley) Aiken of Madisonville and Tammy (Tim) Coble of Nebo; a son, Anthony “Tony” (Melissa) Aiken of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; a brother, Harold Aiken of Little Rock, Arkansas; a long-term companion, Susan Orten of Dawson Springs; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Aiken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 21 years, Edith Calvert Aiken; a grandchild, Chris Mefford; and three brothers.
There will be no services for Ernest Morris Aiken at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
