Thomas ‘Ray’ Rigdon, 76, of Barnsley, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born May 21, 1945, to the late Tompie Rigdon and the late Marie Rigdon Ward of Cub Run.
Mr. Rigdon attended Madisonville’s First Assembly of God. He was the proud owner and operator of R and R Logging, Inc. for over 50 years, and he retired from Peabody Coal Company. He was a member of UMWA Local 1092.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Buschkoetter; a son-in-law, Ned Lucas; and siblings, Betty Jo Alvey, Jimmie Rigdon, Robert Rigdon, and David Ward.
Mr. Rigdon is survived by his wife of 29 years, Martha Stearman Rigdon of Barnsley; three daughters, Gloria Davis and her husband, Roger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Marsha Henderson and her husband, Robbie, of Beaver Dam, and Michelle Cook and her husband, Paul, of Beaver Dam; son-in-law, Mike Buschkoetter and his wife, Debbie, of Ferdinand, Indiana; a brother, Steve Ward and his wife, Debbie, of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Carla Cavanaugh and her husband, Timothy; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren-with one on the way in September; a very treasured great-niece, Marissa Stanley; his fur babies, Oliver and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Chris Manning officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
The family of Mr. Rigdon requests that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Darrel Rankin, Vernon Rideout, Jerry Smith, Jesse Crask, Louis Melton, and Roger Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Lynn Leigh and Lester Smith.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
