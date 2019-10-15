James Earl Hickerson, 74, of St. Charles, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Linden, Tennessee, on May 25, 1945, to the late James David Hickerson and Elsie Mae Rodgers Hickerson.
Mr. Hickerson was of the Christian faith.
He loved music and dogs and was a self-employed carpenter and had also worked at Kelly Wilmore Phone Company.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hickerson was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Presley; a son, James Jason Hickerson; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Hickerson, of St. Charles; five children, Andrea Berry, of Georgia, Rickey Hickerson, of Tennessee, Thomas Earl Hickerson, of St. Charles, Christina Lam, of Madisonville, and Cody Hickerson, of Madisonville; one sister, Letha June Parker, of Tennessee; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Richard Cobb and Roger Lam II officiating. Burial will follow at Yeargens Chapel Church Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cobb, Jackie Cobb, Jimmy A. Cobb, Troy Cobb, Brad Franklin, Thomas Hickman. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Cobb and Roger Lam II.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
