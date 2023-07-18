HENDERSON — Stephen Daniel Lutz, 57, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born in Madisonville April 8, 1966, to Danny and Gayle Lutz.
Today we honor a golf-loving, family-loving, music-loving, joke-playing, hug giving, smile making, friend, the kind of friend you might see less often in life but pick up right where you left off, starting with a hug and laughing until you left each other’s side again. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, U of K, and Raiders fan. Steve was the kind of man that usually held the door open for you with red carpet hospitality, hand out always ready to help, and wise enough to have it out when he needed help. He was a stranger to no one and seemed to be able to put just about anyone at ease with his kindness, making friends in minutes. We loved his laugh, his honesty, and his integrity. Steve was a loving husband, a life-changing son, an aggravating brother (at times no doubt), a fun uncle, a proud dad, and an adoring grandfather. Our only regret shall be not knowing him longer.
Thank you, Steve, for being a part of our lives and sharing so many memories with us. Thank you for showing us how to give. Thank you for showing us how to love and honor others. July 15, 2023, should not have been your last day with us.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Pauline Lutz, and his maternal grandparents, Menon and Minnie Ruth Wilkerson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Fruit Lutz; his son, Austin Lutz (Holly), and their two children, Annie and Everly; his daughter, Stephanie Simon (Tanner), and their two children, Harper and Clark, all from Henderson; his parents, Danny and Gayle Lutz; and his brother, Mitchell Lutz (Natalie) and their two children, Presley and Jett, all from Madisonville, Kentucky.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Pastor Len Young will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andy Tapp, Stacey McCuiston, Tony Zehner, Drew Morrison, Andy Fruit, Kevin Fruit, Brit Fruit, Phillip Clayton, Donald “Boodle” Brown, and Chris Coghill.
