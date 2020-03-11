Kevin Scott Dennis, 55 of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Kevin was born August 11, 1964 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Nourian Tetrault and Helen Lear Arnold. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Dale Arnold and a sister, Kim Dennis Shadowen.
He was a member of the Church of God and loved preaching and traveling to the beach.
He is survived by his adopted father, Donald Dennis of Madisonville; siblings, Doreen (Mark) Cannon of Madisonville, Glenn Dennis of Madisonville, Kerensa Grover, Marla Samanka, Robyn Duke Jones, Renee Lou Tetrault, Rhys Melanie Tetrault, and Justin Tetrault of of New York; ex-wife, Clarise Dennis of Central City; two step-sons, Shae Hughes of Arizona and Andy Hughes of Franklin, TN; and several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday March 15, 2020 at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville with Pastor David Boggs and Pastor Mike Haase officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church PO Box 392 Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
