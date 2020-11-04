Raymond W. Cavins, 82, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ray was born to Howard and Virginia (Wilder) Cavins on May 1, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana. Ray retired after more than 35 years as a crane operator at Alcan. After retiring, Ray became a minister and served his community. Ray loved his family and was an avid golfer, but more importantly, he loved Jesus and the Bible.
Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret; daughter Heather Cavins; granddaughter Nioka Cavins; daughter-in-law Willie Mae Cavins; son-in-law Keith Collins; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Cavins and Dorothy Lambert; three brothers-in-law Charles, Ed and Bill Lambert; and mother-in-law Nancy Lambert.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Ray Cavins, Michelle (David) Gibson, Lori Ann (Roy) Williams, Howard Walter (Pamela) Cavins, and Nancy Christine (Kevin) Groves. In addition, he is survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be noon Thursday in the Chapel at Sunset Funeral Home in Evansville with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
