Ardra Jolea Williams, 52, of White Plains, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home.
Survivors: husband, Darrin Williams; son, Evan Williams; and siblings, Julie Bean, Sherry Littlefield, Debra Brown, Ada Ballard, and Andrew Renfrow.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
