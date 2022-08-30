Janet Sharon Winstead, 83, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, KY.
She was born December 5, 1938, in Madisonville to the late Harry Burden and Ora Elizabeth Miller Burden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Winstead.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Jill) Winstead and John Noel Winstead; and two grandchildren, Jessica (Omar) Winstead and Zachary Winstead.
Services were provided to the family by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will be privately at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
