James “Bob” Baggett, 75, of Dawson Springs, was welcomed into Jesus’ arms on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born June 13, 1946, in Hopkins County, to the late James Andrew Baggett and Earline Baggett.
Bob retired from coal mining where he was a mechanic, electrician, a foreman, and was a member of the UMWA for 42 years. He enjoyed working on engines, and tractors; the beach; and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sue McKnight Baggett; three daughters, Toni (Marty) Lantrip of Nebo, Tammie (Damond) Houston and Tina Beckner both of Dawson Springs; a son, Jim Baggett of Dawson Springs; three sisters, Glenda (Terry) Holt, Bonnie (Jerry) Holt both of Princeton, and, Delane (Jim) Hobgood of Onton; two brothers, Donnie (Charlotte) Baggett and Lonnie (Pam) Baggett both of Dawson Springs; six grandchildren, Stephanie Clayton, Clarissa Baggett, Wilson Conrad, Summer Conrad, Hunter Lantrip, and Nathan Houston; and two great-grandchildren, Katie Blanchard and Luke Blanchard; as well as too many cousins who were more like siblings to count.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Terry Rhye and Steve Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery in Beulah. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wilson Conrad, Hunter Lantrip, Nathan Houston, Damond Houston, Robert Sandefur, and Brian McKnight. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Baggett, Lonnie Baggett, Dannie Fain, and Marty Lantrip. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
