NORTONVILLE — Jimmy “Andy” Anthony Cardwell, 58, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville.
Survivors: father and stepmother, Jimmy D. and Betty S. Cardwell; sisters: Tracy (Dustin) Clark, Penny (Jonathan) Fugate, Cindy Maxwell, Pam Cardwell, and Donna Cardwell; and his brothers, Mark (Sylvia) Cardwell and Justin Cardwell.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reid-Walters Funeral Home or Jimmy D. Cardwell.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
