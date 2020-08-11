Donnie Ray Taylor, 70, of Sebree, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1949, in Madisonville, to the late Ruth Hayden Tompkins Taylor and Jay Harvey Taylor. Donnie was a former coal miner at Warrior Coal and was employed with William Evans Excavating. He enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting and liked watching University of Kentucky Basketball. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Wayne Taylor, of Poole, Walter Lee (Shannon) Taylor and Marty (Jennifer) Taylor, both of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.
The pallbearers are Kenneth Taylor, Marty Taylor, Walter Taylor and Terry Baggett. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Elijah Taylor and Carson Taylor.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
