Zelma Harris, known as “Big Six”, born Nov. 26, 1936, in Madisonville died Oct. 24, 2021, at home.
He was a graduate of the Rosenwald High School where he played basketball. He was a devoted member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Zelma served in the U.S. Army where he received several certificates for serving during the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Vietnam War. In 1967, he was hired at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he worked 25 years before retiring.
Zelma was active in several organizations. He served as vice president and president of Local Union 835, URW Executive Board, and president of Rosenwald School Reunion Comm. Zelma was very instrumental in the hiring of the first African Americans in Hopkins County to the U.S. Post Office, Madisonville City Police and the Madisonville Fire Department while serving on the Civil Service Board. He was also a member of the Kentucky Colonels.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughters, La Margaret (Terry) Springfield, Sheena Harris, LaRissa Sampson; sons, Zelma (Tommie) Harris, Jr., Zachary Harris, Miguel Harris; brother, Jewell (Janie) Harris; special caregivers, Janet Harris, Lashaye Springfield and Delores Jean Harris; and host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and former wife Margaret Harris.
Service will be on Saturday, October 30 at 12 p.m. at Eastview Baptist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 29, at Mason and Sons, Madisonville.
