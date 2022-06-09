PROVIDENCE — Craig Oakley, 63, of Providence passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
Craig was born May 1, 1959, the son of the late Mr. William E. “Bill” Oakley and Mrs. Mary Ann Baynham Oakley.
Craig was a member of New Abundant Life Church in Nortonville. He taught at the Earle C. Clements Job Corp in Morganfield teaching automotive classes. He enjoyed working on cars, going to dirt track races, and attending drag races. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loafing at Hudson’s Service Station in Providence and Teddy’s Body Shop in Dixon.
In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his in-laws, Frankie Charles and Barbara Ann Lewis.
Craig is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pam of Providence, two daughters, Kelley (Stephen) Sutton of Madisonville and Brittany Oakley of Providence; two sisters, Diane Oakley and Shannon (Alan) Dement both of Providence; two grandchildren, Whitney Morgan and Lane Sutton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Blackford Cemetery in Blackford with his sister Chaplain Diane Oakley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Melton Funeral Home.
