Doris Lyn Walker, 64, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home. She was a self-employed sitter and attended Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church.

Service: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.