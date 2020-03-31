Marion Lois Nichols Frederick, 86, of Madisonville, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.
She retired from Speed Queen Manufacturing and was a member of Star Hope General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicky L. Morrow, Connie J. Simms and Deanna E. Rowland..
A private family graveside service will be held at Star Hope General Baptist Church Cemetery, Providence. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions: Hospice of Western Kentucky or Star Hope Cemetery Fund.
