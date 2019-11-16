Margaret F. Davis Waterman, 96, of Providence, KY passed away, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence.
She was born July 10, 1923 in North Hampton, England to the late Thomas Bradshaw Cooper and Margaret Parquett Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Maryan.
Margaret was in the English Army during World War II and became a US citizen in the 1950's.
She is survived by her husband, George Russ Waterman of Virginia Beach, VA; one son, Bill (Debra) Davis of Providence; two daughters, Sheron (Wilbur) Cook of Lorena, TX and DeAnne (Cliff) Schelling of Fernandina Beach, FL; five grandchildren, David Carr, Michael McCracken, Kelly Fleming, Meghan Nunn, and Nicholas Cook; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
