Benjamin Shane Cotton, 47, of Crayne, KY, died November 23, 2020, at his home in Crayne.
Survivors include his son, Jayden Shane Cotton; brothers, Marc Cotton and Dewayne Cotton; partner, Tammy Lemon and stepchildren, Brittany and Dusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred H. and Glenda Cotton.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville, KY with interment to follow.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY is in charge of arrangements.
