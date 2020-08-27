Bremen Matthew Cartwright, 93, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Madisonville to the late Uria Lewis Cartwright and Ozelia Howton Cartwright. Bremen was a United States Army veteran serving during World War II. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Madisonville Bass Club. Bremen was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Company, member of UMWA Local 9653 and was a member of the Mine Rescue Team and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Family was an important part of Bremen’s life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He has been a major presence in the life of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Cartwright; brother-in-law, James Lovan; and his son-in-law, Jay Oglesby.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Thomas Cartwright; sons, Larry (Donna) Cartwright of Lexington and Dale (Sharon) Cartwright of Eddyville; daughter, Patty Oglesby of Madisonville; sisters, Joan Lovan of Reedland and Peggy Cartwright of Madisonville; brother, Bobby (Sheila) Cartwright of Tipton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Nell Cartwright of Madisonville; grandsons, Christopher (Abbey) Cartwright of Pleasant View, Tennessee, and Matthew Cartwright of Eddyville; granddaughters, Natalie Oglesby and Hannah (Jason) Keeler, both of Lexington; great-granddaughters, Brinley, Evelyn, Lucille, Riley and Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Bill Egbert officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Keith Cartwright, Kevin Cartwright, Mike Cartwright, David Cartwright, Ricky Wilson and Steve Harn.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bremen’s memory to Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
