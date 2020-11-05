Jane Ann Jackson, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, of complications from a fall. She was born in Madisonville on Nov. 1, 1937, to the late James Alfred Robinson and Mary Ellen (Fox) Robinson.
Jane Ann enjoyed sharing her many gifts and talents with others, notably, singing in various choruses, including the Madisonville Community Chorus’ annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah under the direction of Dean Dowdy, whom she held in the highest regard; and her photographic endeavors, displayed through the years in photography shows and handmade photo cards.
Jane Ann was a proud member of the MHS Class of 1955 and enjoyed their many class reunions. She maintained many friendships with classmates, even meeting regularly with her “little old lady friends” for lunch.
Jane Ann loved her community and participated in many civic organizations in many capacities, from Cub Scout Den Mother at First Christian Church to President of the Hopkins County Genealogy Society and many more
in between.
Jane Ann retired twice; first, after more than 30 years as a legal secretary to Albert W. Spenard, long time Commonwealth attorney of Hopkins County, and later in 2008 as a vice president of First United Bank and Trust Company.
Jane Ann accomplished many things in her life but took the most pride in her grandchildren (yes, she did take credit for them) and the publication of her book, Eighty-Six Madisonville Historic Homes, donating the proceeds to both the Hopkins County Genealogy Society and the Hopkins County Historical Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Wesley Jackson.
The Lady Jane is survived by her daughter, Katharine (Kathy) Ellen Dowdy, and son-in-law, Dan Dowdy, of Owensboro; her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin Wesley Dowdy, Coeur D’Alene, ID and Hannah Rose Dowdy of New York City; several cousins; and many friends she considered family.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the Critical Care Unit at Baptist Health Hospital for their professional and compassionate care of Jane Ann and her family in her final days.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date so family and friends can gather safely to remember this remarkable lady. Harris funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hopkins County Genealogy Society, the Hopkins County Historical Society or a community organization of your choice. Additionally, please share a JAJ memory or story with someone. There are plenty at www.harris
