Joann Betty Smith, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Madisonville, to the late Lloyd Utley and Helen Dorris Snider.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Doris Trice, and stepfather, Bob Snider.
Joann worked as an administrative assistant in a doctor’s office. She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter Smith; three sons, Tony (Bonnie) Smith, of Madisonville, David W. Smith, of Madisonville, and Bradley F. (Laurie) Smith, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one brother, Joe (Carol) Barber, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and seven grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Faith Chase, Brice Leibenguth, Wade Smith, Hayden Smith, Sawyer Smith, and Riley Smith; and several great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
