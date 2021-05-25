Rodney Leslie Rogers, 65, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, KY. Mr. Rogers was born on Nov. 7, 1955, in Watertown, New York, to the late Clarence Leslie Rogers and Virginia Rose Peterson Rogers. He proudly served his country for three years in the U.S. Army and afterward worked in Flagler County, Florida for many years as the supervisor of the Palmcoast Road & Bridge Maintenance and Construction Division. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his mother, Virginia Rose Rogers, and his companion of 21 years, Jacqueline Hall, both of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Michele Rogers Long. of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one brother, Kenneth Rogers, of Georgia; one sister, Christine Pate, of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Visitation for Rodney Leslie Rogers will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate.
Mr. Rogers’ service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning beginning 2 p.m. May 25, 2021. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
