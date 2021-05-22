William Thomas Adams went home to be with Jesus on May 20, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Cadiz to the late Hershel E. and Charlotte Adams.
He and his wife, Julia Sandefur Adams, were married Sept. 28, 1963, at New Salem Methodist Church in Slaughters, in which they had a wonderful, loving marriage for the past 57 years. Thomas loved spending time with his family, coal mining and working on the family farm on the banks of the Green River in Ashbyburg.
He and his father owned and operated Hershel E. Adams Construction from 1963 until 1975. Their days included blacktopping, road work and drilling oil wells. Thomas started his career in coal mining in Western Kentucky at Cimarron, which was a Baggett family-owned mine at that time, then later became Andalex Resources Inc. and then eventually Hopkins County Coal. Thomas retired March 1, 2013. He was an accomplished equipment operator. In his 38-year mining career, he learned to proficiently operate nearly every piece of mining equipment.
Some even referred to him as Bulldozer man because of his love for all of his dozer work. He dug lakes, developed waterways, cleared land and performed many other dozer jobs throughout Hopkins County and the surrounding area. His love to do work and provide for his family was second to none.
In more recent years, he also enjoyed conversations around the dining room table with a plate full of anything Julia made for him. Thomas loved watching the birds and squirrels from the kitchen window or the swing on his back porch. He enjoyed reading in his recliner, whether it be a new historical book or the daily newspaper. Thomas truly made the most of the small things in each and every day with a smile on his face and even a funny comment to follow. He was also a member of the Hanson Baptist Church.
Thomas was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Julianna Blair.
Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Julia, of 57 years; his two sons, Michael and Jason Adams; four grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Frances and Avery Adams; his loving sister, Suzie McCrady, and brother, Hershel E. Adams II; and his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Charles Coombs.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at the West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, please show condolences via a donation to West Lawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 154, Hanson, KY 42413 and/or Slaughters Cemetery, P.O. Box 23, Slaughters, KY 42456 in the name of William Thomas Adams.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree is handling the arrangements.
