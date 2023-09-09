Bernard Emerson Hartford, 96, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Webster County to the late Bernard E. and Maudie Hartford. Emerson worked mostly in construction and farm work. His green thumb gave evidence to his early vegetable gardens from seeds he had saved himself. He would also find trees and flowers in fields and alongside roads and bring them back to landscape his home.
Emerson and his late wife Mary Frances shared a devotion to felines. They were parents to many spoiled cats who returned their love many times over. He was a quiet man with a good sense of humor. He’ll always be remembered to some of us as the man who played the Easter Bunny hiding the eggs every year. He will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Emerson was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Hartford and Walter T. Hartford; three sisters, Edna Carver, Eva Maraman, and Betty Grisham Cates; and his wife of 70 years, Mary Frances Hartford.
Emerson is survived by his brother, Jack Hartford and sister, Estelle Luck, both of Madisonville, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Slaughters Cemetery, with Russell Kline officiating. The burial will follow. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the noon Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
