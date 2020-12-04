Joseph William Howard, 92, passed away at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, on Monday, November 30. Joe was born on June 4, 1928, to R.R. “Mike” Howard and Margaret Smith Howard. Apparently, it was a cool day, because, as we were told a thousand times, “there was a fire in the grate that year”.
Joe Bill, as he was known to his friends and family, attended Hall Street School and Madisonville Jr/Sr High School. After graduation in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Army. After separating from the Army in 1948, as a sergeant, he went to work in the coal mine so his dad could show him “what he didn’t want to do for he rest of his life.” That being true, he went to the University of Kentucky on the GI Bill. He pledged the Sigma Nu fraternity where (according to him) he diligently studied in his room while some of those other guys were misbehaving. Joe was at UK during the heady days when both Bear Bryant and Adoph Rupp were there and the Cats went to the Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Orange Bowl while he was there. He told the story more than once (as was true of all of his stories) of going to the Orange Bowl in Miami in Eddie Parks’ new car. His college football experiences made him a lifelong, diehard UK football fan and that alone should assure his place in heaven. Joe loved everything about the University following not only every sports team but every academic development as well. He was true Blue in
every way.
In 1952, after completing ROTC training, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Army. He joined the Army Reserves 100th Training Division, eventually rising to the rank of Major, prior to retirement in 1972. He was proud of his service, and like many folks who have served in the military, the experience was very impactful in his life. As a result, he ate “chow,” went to the “latrine,” avoided “medics” when he was sick and told rowdy children “at ease” for the rest of his life.
Joe spent most of his professional life in the service of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He served as both the assistant administrator and administrator of the TB Hospital in Madisonville as well as assistant director of the TB Commission in Frankfort. He retired from the Department of Human Resources in the ’80s.
In addition to his almost obsessive love of football, Joe loved listening and dancing to big band music. We always laughed at his dance face. He loved to work in the yard and was a very happy guy on a lawn mower. He loved newspapers and radio, too, soaking up news about current events and sports. He loved the state of Kentucky and possessed a breadth of knowledge about counties, county seats, towns, roads, parks, geography, horseracing, and other Kentuckians. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he passed on his almost encyclopedic knowledge of sports to his older grandsons.
A fifth-generation resident of Hopkins County, he was a third-generation member of the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. He was also a lifetime active member of the American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville. He was one of the founding board members of the YAA Sports Complex.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Harriett. He is survived by his daughter, Janet (James) McClain, his son, Dr. Michael (Anne) Howard, his beloved sister, Martha (Art) Garrett, his grandsons, Joey (Rhea) Ashby, John (Hannah) Ashby, Alexander Howard, and great- grandchildren whom he enjoyed immensely.
If you so wish, please consider giving an expression of sympathy to one of the local youth sports programs, the American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation (legion.org), or one of the University of Kentucky alumni gift funds (ukalumni.net).
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Hopefully, by his birthday in June, we can gather to celebrate a life well lived and well loved.
