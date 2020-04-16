Christopher Dale Lane Sr., 58, of Madisonville, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence.
He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Kay Lane; his daughters, Lindy Rogers and Kelly Ball; his sons, Jeremie Lane and Justin Lane; and his brothers, David Lane, Anthony Lane and Timothy Lane.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
