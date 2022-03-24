HANSON — Jerome S. Lecornu, 72, of Hanson, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Louisville Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on March 4, 1950, in Rock Island, Illinois to the late William LeCornu and Gloria Miller LeCornu. He retired from ANR Pipeline Company after 28 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, boating, Chicago Bear football, NASCAR, and car shows.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ann McClenning LeCornu of Hanson; daughters, Cheryl Nantz of Hanson and Becky (David) Uzzle of Dawson Springs; and grandson, Dylan Nantz of Greenville.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Hanson United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Hanson with Bro. Ted Beaty officiating the service and assisted by Jerome’s dear friend, Tanya Bowman. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Trust for Life organ donor program at DonateLifeKy.org/financial or to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
