CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Linda Nadine Foster, 58, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and formerly of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home. Born Dec. 3, 1962, in Madisonville to the late Shorty Townsend and Mary Magdalene Foster-Jones, she was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville in her earlier years and worked at Senior Citizens Center in Madisonville as a volunteer.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby James Foster; and sister Judy Foster.
Leaving behind to cherish her memories, her children Nathan Foster and Deondra (Thomas) Foster-Roach, both of Clarksville, and Keyla Foster of Madisonville; brother Kenneth Foster of Las Vegas; sisters Janette Lindsey of Clarksville and Antionette Davis of Madisonville; companion Anibal Marcano of Clarksville; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel in Madisonville with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The Elder James Bowles will officiate. Masks are required.
