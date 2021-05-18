Ronald Keith Wolf, 73, of Sebree, passed away Monday May 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Poseyville, Indiana, on Aug. 4, 1947, to the late Clifton Dale and Barbara Dean (Means) Wolf.
Ronald was a member of Faithway Baptist Church in Corydon, where he was very active, having driven the church bus for many years. He was a retired truckdriver and had owned and operated Wolf’s Dozer service in Sebree for several years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was known as Papa to many other kids other than his own. He liked to fish and was always ready to work on tractors and mechanic on anything and always laughing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alan and Dale Wolf; two sisters, Norma McMillan and Sue Wolf.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Reitha (Buchanan) Wolf; six children, Beth (Billy) McDowell of Marion, Chandra (Kevin) Murdock of Slaughters, Heather (Keith) Wright of Sturgis, Tim (Brandi) Wolf of Sebree, John (Kacie) Wolf of Robards, Tyler (Tina) Wolf of Sebree; one sister, Marilyn Smith of Sebree; three brothers, Darrell (Carla) Wolf of McCutchanville, Indiana, Harold (Kathy) Wolf of Henderson, Jim (Beverly) Wolf of Prague, Oklahoma; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Pallbearers will be; Anthony Murdock, Joshua Murdock, Turner Mattingly, Austin Wolf, Sawyer Wolf and Tristan Blake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faithway Baptist Church, 135 Main St., Corydon, KY 42406.
Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.