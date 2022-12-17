HANSON — Joan Kay Howard, 71, of Hanson, KY, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born July 23, 1951, in Hopkins County to the late A.W. Lutz and Louise Owen Lutz. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carroll Lutz, and nephew, Andrew Christian.
Joan worked at First United Bank and was a member of Hanson Baptist Church. She loved spending time and taking weekend trips with her grandkids. She enjoyed shopping, sightseeing, and going to antique and craft shows.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Howard; two sons, Michael (Valarie) Howard of Hanson and Kenneth “Bubba” (Sherry) Howard Jr, of Madisonville; two sisters, Randa Hoffman and Delane (Aud) Bugg; three brothers, Marshall Lutz, Glenn (Pam) Lutz, and Ernie Lutz; and three grandchildren, Addison, Katelynn, and Landon Howard.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Hutchens officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Mantiou.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
