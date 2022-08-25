James Earl Davis Sr., 76, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born March 13, 1946, in Greenville, KY to the late Gilbert Earl Davis and Thelma Carroll Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kay Knapp Davis, and brother, Steve Davis.
James worked at GE and attended Victory Church. He loved playing golf, UK Basketball, and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Carlisle of Madisonville; two sons, James Earl (Corey) Davis, Jr. of Madisonville and Thomas (Glenis) Davis of San Diego, CA; brother, Gary Davis of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Pastor Kris Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
