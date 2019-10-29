Arlen Ray Renfrow, 67, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1952, to Gene Renfrow and the late June Renfrow. Arlen was a United States Marine Corps veteran and formerly worked at Autoliv and later retired from J-Loc. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors and loved riding his motorcycle. Arlen attended Grace Warehouse Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Dowdy Renfrow; his father, Gene (Debbie) Renfrow, of Jonesboro, Ark.; sons Michael Renfrow, Timothy Renfrow and Bradley (Amber) Fletcher, all of Paragould, Ark.; daughters Angie (Allen) Robertson, of Madisonville, Kelly (Lisa) Fletcher, of Pocahontas, Ark. and Jessica (Wesley) Woodfin, of Sylacauga, Ala.; sister Connie (Rick) Rose, of Jonesboro; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one niece and one nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Grace Warehouse Church in Madisonville with Pastor Gary Bennett officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care. The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service hour Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
