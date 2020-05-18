Goldie Margorie “Marge” DeBoeuf, 87, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born on April 22, 1933, in Naylor, Missouri, to the late Minnie Grace Dell Robinson White and George Lewis Robinson. Marge retired from Walmart in Lawrenceville, Illinois. She attended Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville. Marge enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and reading. She loved spending time with her family and was always helping her family. Her dream was to move closer to them and spend as much time with them as she could. She was a staple in her neighborhood and always kept up with her neighbors. She was admired by many of her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Howard Brackney; her second husband, John H. DeBoeuf ; son, Howard Junior Brackney; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, David Lee Brackney of Bicknell, Indiana; grandsons, David Thomas, Daniel Phillip Brackney, John Howard Brackney, Billy Joe Brackney and Michael Lee Brackney; granddaughter, Tina Marie Brackney Staton; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Len Young officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in St. Francisville, Illinois. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
