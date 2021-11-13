Benjamen James Godwin, 32, of Madisonville, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was an industrial worker.
Survivors include his wife, Una Zachary Godwin; mother Brenda Thomas Godwin; father Perry Godwin; son Davin James Godwin; daughters Kimberlynn Godwin and Wren Godwin; sister Jodi Thomas; and brothers Nick Poston, Patrick Newton and Danny Newton.
Services are pending at this time.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
