Benjamen James Godwin, 32, of Madisonville, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was an industrial worker.

Survivors include his wife, Una Zachary Godwin; mother Brenda Thomas Godwin; father Perry Godwin; son Davin James Godwin; daughters Kimberlynn Godwin and Wren Godwin; sister Jodi Thomas; and brothers Nick Poston, Patrick Newton and Danny Newton.

Services are pending at this time.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.