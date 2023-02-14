George E. McClain, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his home. George loved gardening, watching wrestling, helping others, and reading his Bible. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Etta Mae, in 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (James) McVay and Georgia Perdue, both of Diamond; one sister, Nellie Whitledge of Paducah; six grandchildren, Michael and Jason Purdue, Tonya Miller, J.C., and Adam and Heath McVay; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, with Rev. Gene Richard officiating. The burial will be in King Cemetery in Liberty, with military rites performed by Worshum Post #40 of Henderson. Visitation is from noon to the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Temple, 320 Weldon St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.