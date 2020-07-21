Davis Scarbrough, 73, of Mortons Gap, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
Survivors: wife, Connie Cotton Scarbrough; children, Misty Nichols, Loman Scarbrough and Derrick Scarbrough; and siblings, Ruth Ann Fox, Susan Cavanaugh, Joey Harralson, Shirley Adams, John Heckler, Ann Vandewater and Becky Gibbons.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bandy Funeral Home. Burial: Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation: After 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
